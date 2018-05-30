Nigerians in US on Democracy Day: Implement promises made, not just celebrate

Nigerians in the United States under the auspices of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation have congratulated Nigeria and Nigerians on the 19th Democracy Day, saying the country has made some progress over the period.

The diaspora Nigerians, in a statement by Patience Key, President of NIDO USA, called for continuous reminder of not celebrating only the Day but implementing promises made in speeches.

NIDO said: “From the diasporans in the U.S., we again salute you all and rejoice with our homeland, Nigeria. We are indeed a nation of resilient innovators and survivors on our way to a glorious date with destiny.

“To the youth, we ask you to stay on the course with the light of hope, because NIDO USA with its scars of experience is totally committed to bringing to you there, what many think is only available here.

“Taking stock of events at home, on one hand, the Nigerians in the U. S. have rejoiced to see the concentrated efforts aimed at stabilizing the Nigerian economy, the courageous programmes created to sanitise the deeply rooted corruption plus the tenacious sacrifices offered by our security agencies to stem the spread of terrorism in the land.

“On the other hand, however, the lightning speed of modern communication and the information highway connects the diaspora directly to evidence of the grinding poverty at the grassroots level.”

The organisation regretted the “critical levels of unemployment and the havoc wrecked by Boko Haram insurgents and killer herdsmen” in spite of the efforts by the governments and relevant security agencies.

The organisation noted that Nigeria was obviously under pressure to work, urging all citizens to close ranks and proffer concrete solutions to the challenges confronting the country, irrespective of their affiliations.

According to the organisation, the rescue and salvage of the hopes of the Nigerian youth would be the core focus for cooperation between it and the Nigerian government.

It said: “We are persuaded and see with clarity that our fledgling democratic heritage is indeed an asset that must be nurtured and protected until Nigeria rises to its full potential as the ‘giant of Africa’ and defender of humanity.

“Working to overcome psychological resentments in the immigrant community, NIDO USA is well positioned to harness the assets and resources available towards an equitable, corruption free and prosperous partnership with the federal government and stakeholders on a non-partisan platform.

“In the next 10 years of the Nigerian democracy, there are specific targets and goals we can attain to ensure a long and lasting democratic experience.”

The diaspora organisation pledged to make available strategic assistance that would give Nigeria the boost needed for its quantum leap into prosperity and prominence between now and year 2029.

The organisation expressed the hope that by 2029, the cooperation between diaspora Nigerians and the homeland would have energised a profitable democratic experience, boosted national development, supplied effective poverty alleviation and redefined the value of human worth.

NIDO also hoped the cooperation would restore hope to the youth population, enthrone constitutional rights, destroy the culture of corruption and provide a quantum leap to give Nigeria its seat of dignity at the global table of equals.

It said: “With the benefits of our dual citizenship and involvement with the American democratic experience there are definitely things we can bring to the Nigerian table with the backup of our fellow citizens and American friends.”

The Nigerian organisation urged all Nigerian citizens to use the celebration of democracy as an opportunity to reflect on the future with sobriety.