The Nigerian-American Diaspora Community has held a discussion with the US Department of State on ways to address Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.

The discussion, which was coordinated by officials of the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee, had it that the Biden administration was interested in ensuring a stable Nigeria.

The President of NAPAC, Dr. Nelson Aluya, told the News Agency of Nigeria in New York that the department was interested in concerns expressed by Nigerians about creating a stable country back home.

Aluya said: “They (US officials) recognised that there are multiple problems in Nigeria and they recognised the potential of the Nigerian-American Diaspora Community in the US in solving those issues.

“They are ready to work with us on those key issues; we are concerned and frustrated with ineptitude and lack of leadership in security because of the way people are dying.

“They did tell us that they are working with the Nigerian government and they are in direct contact to help out in the context of national integrity and autonomy.”

Aluya explained that NAPAC was working with other stakeholders to build a strong, united, indissoluble and indivisible Nigerian community in the US.

He added: “Our goal is to pull Nigerians in the US and across the globe together into a strong and formidable force, so that together we can collaborate with other Nigerian associations.

“We need to work together and do greater things in Nigeria so that we can elevate the youth to foster dialogue for peace and negotiation as well as taking active steps to engage the government.”

Aluya said the essence of the interaction was to bring Nigerians in the US together on a platform to listen to what the US could offer Nigerian-Americans in their quest to provide help and resources.

In addition, he said the meeting also provided an avenue to tell the US officials what Nigerians in the US could offer them and the possible avenues for collaboration.

“We can collaborate to do the job of diaspora with the help of the listening ear of the State Department to directly impact on good governance in Nigeria,” he added.

Aluya said the group would organise more town hall meetings to interact with the US and Nigerian governments to brainstorm on ensuring a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

NAN.