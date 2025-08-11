Nigerians in diaspora now on upgraded NIN enrolment platform – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all Nigerians in the Diaspora to its upgraded National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment platform.

The identity regulator disclosed that the development would, amongst many other benefits, provide a seamless, robust, more secure, efficient and effective NIN service delivery to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Consequently, NIMC Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) have been onboarded on the upgraded system with intensive training to equip the FEPs with the prerequisite knowledge on the application and effective management of the new system.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of the NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, on Monday.

“While all the Diaspora FEPs are required to obtain and activate their NIN enrolment licenses on the upgraded platform within the next forty-eight hours (48 hours), diaspora applicants can access enrolment services from the compliant FEPs.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience the platform upgrade process might have caused and has set up a dedicated service team to resolve all issues related to diaspora enrolment,” the statement read.

It further disclosed that Diaspora applicants experiencing issues with NIN enrolment should contact the Commission via nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng for timely resolution.

In the same vein, the identity regulator disclosed that NIN enrolment is ongoing across all the centres in Nigeria. Applicants can locate the nearest enrolment centres on the NIMC website – www.nimc.gov.ng – and proceed for enrolment.

“Nigerians at home or in the Diaspora can also modify their NIN data through the https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng portal.

“NIN Holders are equally enjoined to download the NIMC NINAuth App on either iOS or Google Play Store to instantly verify their NINs, approve who sees their information, take total control of their data and enjoy seamless verification and authentication services,” the statement added.

