To flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic and protect especially the frontline workers, the Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Eradication Support Group as well as other diaspora groups, including the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America, NIDO Americas and NIDO China, mobilised funds to procure Personal Protective Equipment worth a total of N48 million.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, alongside the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, presented the items to the Chairman and Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The Minister acknowledged the contributions of Nigerians in Diaspora and urged them to continue to contribute towards home.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that every state is captured in the distribution of the PPE for frontline medical and para-medical staff in all the Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Olusegun Adeyemi Adekunle ,who received the 53,036 items, commended the wisdom of the Federal Government in establishing the NIDCOM for galvanising the donations.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said the donations will escalate areas of coverage, especially for the frontline workers.

Aliyu urged more Nigerians to get involved to fight the deadly pandemic still ravaging communities.

The complete set of PPEs, described as durable, reusable and of very high quality, donated by the Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Support Group, were all produced in Nigeria by Nigerians.