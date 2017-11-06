Nigerians experiencing hardship – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerians are experiencing hardship as a result of the economy not booming.

Obasanjo spoke on Sunday at the 52nd Annual Service of Songs of the 1st ECWA Church, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He spoke in Yoruba, assuring Nigerians that the hardship would not last.

He said: “This current hard time will not last.

“The economy is not booming.

“Everyone is feeling the heat, but people should be patient.

“The small and large scale business owners are all feeling it.

“It is normal for people to experience hardship as a result of the current economic challenges.

“People should be patient.

“It will not last.”