Over 1,829 people as at press time have signed a petition asking the Central Bank of Nigeria to sack the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru, over an alleged paternity scandal involving a former staff of the bank.

The petition alleged that the MD was responsible for the demise of Tunde Thomas, whose wife, Moyo, allegedly bore her boss two kids.

A social media user, Rita Ebiuwa, disclosed the information in a petition to the CBN.

According to Ebiuwa, Thomas was said to have died of depression on December 16, 2020 following the revelation that his supposed two children belong to Nuru, with the wife then abandoning him to relocate to the United States of America.

It was learnt that the FCMB MD allegedly had an affair with his staff, Moyo Thomas, who was the deceased’s wife and the affair produced two children.

Moyo resigned from her job and informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids only to call him upon arrival that the children was for her former boss Nuru.

The petition claimed the news initially made Thomas suffer from stroke but recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry.

However, Thomas was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from work about two days before his introduction to his already pregnant girlfriend.

The petition reads: “(Nee Ojo), a useless an unconscionable adulterer was engaged in an office romance with her MD, a relationship that was well known throughout the organisation as the lack of shame and decorum in both lovebirds made them to get carried away and to throw caution to the wind.

“FCMB, an organisation without proper rules or governance looked the other way while the open and unprofessional romance was going on between the MD and a subordinate

staff of the same organisation, a married woman.

“The MD, Adam Nuru, who was supposed to be the chief Governance Officer and Chief Image Maker of FCMB spared no thought for the husband of this lady who was bringing up his (Nuru’s) two children while thinking they were his.

“He also did not think of the organization he was leading while engaging in this foul conduct, the scandal with which no ethical organisation would want to be associated. Tunde was so in love with & attached to his wife & children that he spent most of his resources on them.

“He took them to London & Dubai on holidays.

“He also spared no penny in putting them in the best schools.

“At the height of the shameful relationship and when the older child was about eight (8) years old, the lady suddenly resigned from FCMB and travelled to the US with the two children, ostensibly on holiday.

“It was when the school session started in Nigeria and the children were not returned that Tunde started asking questions and the lady finally summoned the shameless courage to tell him the children were not his own.

“To the extent She then went to the extent of filing for asylum in the US on the ground of marital violence in Nigeria, against a man

known to all men by his gentle and easygoing disposition.

“Her aim was to get the Green Card and to also get Tunde to be barred from entering the US, so she would not have to confront him to look him in the eye and tell him to his face the evil that she had done to him.

“Within a few months of hearing this news, Tunde suffered a stroke at about the age of 42.

“He recovered from the stroke but became a shadow of his former self.

“He would often shed tears from the blues. Recently, he tried to pick up the pieces of his life and started another relationship with a lawyer lady.

“Tunde had invited some friends to accompany him to visit the lady’s parents on 26th December.

“They were planning the materials to take along for the visit but alas, it was not to be. Tunde got home from work in the night of 15th December only to collapse by his staircase and die immediately.

“Autopsy report puts the cause of death as heart failure.

“The wicked souls, Adam Nuru and Moyo Ojo (later Moyo Thomas) have done their worst, the death of an innocent man, and their hands are dripping with his blood.

“God will demand it of them. In the meantime, the family and friends of Tunde Thomas (alias Tunde Gentle) hereby wish to bring this shameful conduct to the knowledge of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the board and management of FCMB and to members of the public.

“We use this medium to call on FCMB to separate and detach its brand from this evil man, Adam Nuru, immediately.

“If this notice is ignored and Adam Nuru is at his desk in another two weeks from 30th December 2020, we will be left with no option than to vehemently call the attention of the public to the abysmal lack of ethics in the organization and to advise the members of the public to withdraw their funds and banking business from FCMB. A word is enough for the wise.

“N:B Tunde Gentle was buried 30th December 2020.

“He had worked in Oceanic Bank back in the days.

“He was one of the most gentle and yet, most friendly of all individuals, as many would testify of him.

“He died as an Executive Director in an asset management company, GDL Asset Management Company Ltd.

“He was survived by an aged mother and siblings. May his truly gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

FCMB has released an official statement on its Twitter handle stating that the bank’s board is conducting a review of what transpired between the MD and Thomas.

The statement said: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the Bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics.

“This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

“Thank you.”