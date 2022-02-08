Nigerians complaining of mediocre, incompetent actors — Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said that Nigerians complain today of autocrats, mediocre, ethnic champions, incompetent and visionless actors in leadership position.

Babangida said this when he received the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorcha Ayu, on Tuesday.

Ayu paid him a visit along in his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital, along with members of the National Working Committee of the party.

Babangida, who read from a prepared speech, added: “If we have failed to adequately manage the complexities of the competitive Party and electoral politics since independence, we now have a golden opportunity at our present crossroads to turn in the direction of pursuing politics as a public interest project, in line with moral and statutory provisions of article 13 and article 14 of the constitution of Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Ayu said he came with members of the NWC and leaders of the party to visit Baganda to seek his blessings and to tap from his extensive experience and wisdom as a founding father of the PDP.

He added: This is particularly required at this time that there is so much insecurity and division in the country.”

Ayu implored former President Babangida to not relent in ensuring that the unity of the country, which he fought so hard for, is sustained.

Others in the team included Senator Dino Melaye; former Governor Jim Nwobodo; Senator Zaynab Kure; Niger State PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji; Prof. Jerry Gana; former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger State; and former Deputy Governor, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu.