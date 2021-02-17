Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter celebrating the emergence of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (NOI) as the new Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), recreating her signature `gele’ in a challenge titled: #belikengozichallenge.

The challenge started by Temie Giwa-Tubosun @temite on twitter and more women have joined displaying their various skills.

Tobosun had tweeted: “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s tomorrow! #NoiGoesToWTO! We are giving away N100k to the best dressed! Dress up like NOI and send her a message of support as she goes top WTO! #AnkaraARMY stand up!!!!”

The kids were not left out as they dished out their own very version of Okonjo’s style.

Jime_vieve @jime_vieve shared her baby’s picture which has generated a lot of likes to almost 24.2k likes on twitter.

She wrote: “my baby entry #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

Tolupe [email protected] shared saying

“This my entry for #NOIGoesToWTO, #BeLikeNgoziChallenge. I told you @temite I had a special entry, please vote for us you guys @NOIweala.”

“We are so proud of you, thank you for giving my daughter and so many Africa girls someone to look up to.”

Foreigners were not left out as a Turkish lady joined in, the lady with the twitter handle [email protected] shared with the caption

“#BeLikeNgoziChallenge…Turkish-Igbo wife joining the challenge”

Her tweet has generated 14.8k likes on twitter.

Similarly, Adetutu Balogun,[email protected] wrote:

“Please remind me never to disrespect mum Iweala’s gele!, 30 minutes to get the gele right #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson @ife_adeyemi : “I am super proud to do this #BeLikeNgoziChallenge.congratulation ma @NOIweala.

You keep raising the bar.”

PROF LATTE™ @honilatte wrote saying

“#BeLikeNgoziChallenge.Beautiful.”

Her picture has the most engagement on twitter with 25.9k likes.

Meanwhile, some men who joined the challenge had this to say in their tweets

[email protected]_Ekun “#BeLikeNgoziChallenge meanwhile, do you need a personal clown ma? @NOIweala

Mubarak(XLR) @mubricks “super proud of @NOIweala is inspiring millions of people out there #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”