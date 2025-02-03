Nigerians berate corruption but defend corrupt leaders – EFCC chair

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has expressed deep concerns on the contradictory stance of Nigerians on corruption saying some condemn the act while simultaneously defending corrupt individuals when they face prosecution.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja during a visit by officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication, led by Chris Olukolade, Olukoyede stressed that corruption and financial crimes remain significant obstacles to Nigeria’s development.

“One of the major problems in Nigeria which when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes,” he said.

The EFCC boss emphasised that the responsibility to fight corruption lies not only with the government but with every citizen, adding that true progress requires collective commitment to integrity and accountability.

“Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt, that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.

“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight, the fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort,” he said.

Reaffirming the EFCC’s commitment to combating financial crimes within the ambit of the law, Olukoyede called for greater public collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The anti-graft agency, he said, would work with the CCC and other like-minded groups to enhance strategic communication and public awareness about integrity and accountability.

The EFCC recently dismissed 27 of its officers for misconduct and fraudulent activities.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said in January that the dismissals followed recommendations from the EFCC Staff Disciplinary Committee, which were ratified by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

