Nigerians are unfair to Mr. President, by Ehi Ekhator

As a child, we all believed in one thing or the other. I had confidence in Father Christmas, Tooth Fairy who might supplant my teeth with a few coins. At once, I was made to trust that if I tossed my tooth on the rooftop, another would develop in its place overnight. It was a ritual you needed to perform to make certain that your mouth would not stay empty for the fallen tooth.

Nigerian politicians understand the power of making empty promises. The desperate citizens who are hopeful despite several failed promises by previous politicians would still believe in the possibility of its fulfillment.

President Muhammadu Buhari came into power through his life changing campaign promises. Our desperate selves wanted the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, ousted by all means. We just couldn’t wait to start enjoying the administration and all the goodies that it came with. We deserve better, we thought, well, we actually do.

As the Santa Claus story, as we grew up, we understood that everything our parents enlightened us regarding Father Christmas that had sent us a few Christmas presents was a lie. He never existed; he was a fabrication of our creative impulses planted by our parents to make the end of year festivity all the more fascinating. We never had the mettle to challenge our parents for misleading us greatly, rather we plant a similar story in the psyches of our own kids. Along these lines, the phony story goes from age to age.

In Nigeria, the promises we were made to accept was conceivable was an illusion of our creative ability. It has turned out, similar to each different issues in Nigeria right now, the leader of the All Progressives Congress, the President of the Nigerian Federation, the Santa Claus of our time, was never aware of the circulated 100 campaign promises made for his benefit or made himself before the nation and on National Television. I figure this clarified the hypothesis that Buhari is experiencing diminishing versatility.

It was amazing to see one of the President’s paid craftsmen, Mr. Femi Adesina, to unveil to Nigerians that Buhari was uninformed of the crusade promises made to Nigerians.

The Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi, and Adesina, who were visitors on AIT’s Thursday’s edition of “Focus Nigeria”, revealed to Nigerians that a man, without specifying who the man was, brought a list of 100 campaign promises for Buhari, which he asserted was later released to the press while the leaders were contemplating it.

Abdullahi, who was the Deputy Director in Buhari’s Presidential Campaign Team, asserted that the party was not in support of the possibility that government officials couldn’t travel to another country for medical attention as it was the number one campaign promise on the list.

“I was the Deputy Director of the Policy Directorate of the Campaign, I was there from the beginning to the end,” Abdullahi said. “So many people came to join the group, some from even outside the country. Then one day, we were in a meeting, then one gentleman who heads one of the international NGOs in the country, brought this list of 100 items that he was proposing that we should push out as the promise of Mr. President to Nigerians. I recall that Number 1 on that list was to make the President say that ‘when I become President, I will not travel abroad for medical treatment’.

“And I remember we rejected that immediately, because we said we did not know what this man was dealing with, we did not know who his Doctors had been, how could we say this for him? But do you know what happened? One of us in the group just released the document.”

Adesina affirmed Abdulahi’s position that Buhari just knew about the 100 campaign promises after he was appointed and the President was shocked. He asserted that many groups made promises in the interest of Buhari amid the fight for the most noteworthy office in the country.

Adesina said: “I can confirm that even the President himself, who was a candidate then, was not aware. The very week I resumed this assignment, I raised some things with the President. I said this and this and this were promised, and the President said, ‘when did I promise these things?’ I said there is a document titled: ‘100 things Buhari will do in 100 days.’ He never knew about that document. He had to ask people to fetch that document for him, and it was the first time he was seeing it. So there were promises that people made during the campaign on his behalf.”

All things considered, Adesina isn’t the first to reprove the campaign. On August 28, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who was then the Director of Media and Communications in that campaign, took a similar position.

Shehu said: “There is a certain document tagged ‘One Hundred Things Buhari Will Do in 100 Days’ and the other, ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’. Both pamphlets bore the authorized party logo but as the Director of Media and Communications in that campaign, I did not fund or authorize any of those. I can equally bet my last kobo that candidate Buhari did not see or authorize those publications.

“As a consequence of these publications, expectations have been raised unreasonably, that as President, Muhammadu Buhari will wave his hand and all the problems that the country faces- insecurity, corruption, unemployment, poor infrastructure – would go away.”

The Minister of Information, who was then the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during an interview on Channels TV additionally stressed that Buhari didn’t know about the 100 promises made to Nigerians.

“Buhari never promised to do anything in 100 days, that’s the honest truth,” said Mohammed. “You see, when you are running a campaign, all kinds of literature will emerge from all sorts of groups but there are only two documents that you can judge a party with: That is the constitution of the party and the manifesto of the party.

“Those are the only two documents that are registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission; you can go to court or hold a party accountable for them.”

I stumbled upon a post by a Nigerian (author unknown) about what President Buhari didn’t know about in his administration, it dawned on me that from the beginning, the President has not known about numerous things.

The author posted the below, which was circulated on social media:

Maina was reinstated.

Buhari is not aware.

$26b NNPC contract was signed without approval.

Buhari is not aware.

$43m was found in an Ikoyi apartment.

Buhari is not aware.

Babachir Lawal looted N300m meant for the clearing of weed at the IDP camp.

Buhari is not aware.

Fulani herdsmen kill innocent men, women and children in the Middle Belt, SS, SE & SW.

Buhari is not aware.

2016 & 2017 budgets were not implemented.

Buhari is not aware.

We are in recession.

Buhari is not aware.

Nigerians are dying of hunger and starvation.

Buhari is not aware.

Restructuring is the way out of the division in the land.

Buhari is not aware.

Our ministers are liars and thieves.

Buhari is not aware.

Magu works for the cabal.

Buhari is not aware.

BH is still killing Nigerians.

Buhari is not aware.

Few days after the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, raised a caution over the poor condition of the Aso Rock Clinic, Nigerians responded with assails, communicating their failure on the President. The following day, the President’s daughter, who had before approached the Permanent Secretary of the state on the poor state of the clinic notwithstanding the N3.2 billion allotment, defended her father.

In her own particular discourse, her dad can’t screen everything, he can’t be all over, in this manner, and she alleged her dad didn’t know about the decays under his nose.

Zahra said: “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.

“Many people were saying that I should ask my father, I should tell him. The thing is that many people are appointed at different stages and they make sure that whatever they are in charge of works out well and they monitor properly.

“So, the president can’t be at every point. He can’t be monitoring everyone’s post. It is impossible. It is literally impossible. So there are some things happening now to help with the state house hospital.”

Then it came to the last controversial issue a former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Malam Abdulrasheed Maina, who was reinstated into the service through the backdoor. Maina had been on the run since 2012 under the previous administration, after his warrant of arrest was issued.

Maina had been blamed for stealing pensioners money running into billions of naira and is at present under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Maina all of a sudden returned with some mouth watering pay. He was elevated to the position of a Director without the knowledge of Nigerians. The minute the scam spilled into the general public, the President quickly charged the HoS to research the conditions that encompassed the arrival of Maina to the civil service, after he had fired him to save face.

But in a perplexing turnaround, a memo written by the same HoS to the President on the situation of Maina’s reinstatement leaked to the media. It turned out that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the reinstatement after all. The family of the embattled former chairman also came to the media to burst the bubble, disclosing that the Buhari-led government begged Maina to work for Change Agenda.

It was ludicrous to request that the HoS research what the President was at that point mindful about, gee golly, he didn’t know!. The steady claim of honesty demonstrated that the President has lost hold of his government. It has additionally demonstrated that there is contrast between military government and democracy.

At the time it down on the President that he was losing grip, the bill entitled: “Emergency Economy Stabilization Bill 2016,” was proposed. The bill was to secure emergency powers aimed at addressing the nation’s economic crisis The bill was a flag that the President was concerned that his employees which took him six months to appoint after assumption of office, were inconsistent. He required the power that would swing him to the 1983 Military Head of State with the goal that he could turn Nigeria to Big Dubai over night. All things considered, the President may have known about the intrigues even his wife had disclosed existed. No, he doesn’t know!

A few legislators who talked on the issue at that point promised to stop the bill as it would return Nigeria to the stone time of military period. As per them, if the bill is passed as proposed, the president will bit by bit change himself into a tyrant and step Nigeria back to the way of military control, which it left 17 years ago.

They said without the so-called emergency powers available to him, Buhari has kept on stomping on the power of the lawmaking body, clarifying that if given further powers, he would pretty much lessen the National Assembly to an elastic stamp like the sorts of governing body that exist in China and Russia.

Buhari didn’t know how the cash spent on his campaign came to the coffers. He told Nigerians he was excessively poor, making it impossible to purchase the presidential election form and abruptly, the cash came.. He didn’t know. At that point, billions of dollars, including the one paid to hire the American government official that helped the government with strategies, can’t be traced to the President as HE WAS NOT AWARE.

The President last awareness was in 1985. He was silent on national issues until the Federal Government descended on the terrorist group, Boko Haram. He was oblivious of what happened between 1983 and 2003 when he first contested.

So, I can categorically say that President Buhari is innocent. Just like the poor Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy who are not aware of our parents’ deceit, Buhari is not aware of what’s happening in his administration. Or is he? When will he be aware?