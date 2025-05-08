NigerianPilgrims2025: NACHON’s Chair, other officials arrive Port Harcourt for inaugural flight 

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, in Rivers State.

This is in preparation for the inaugural Hajj flight scheduled for Friday, from Owerri, Imo State capital.

Prof Usman arrived in the Garden city alongside the Commissioners for Operations, PPMF, PRSILS, Secretary and other senior management staff of the Commission.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025.

