NigerianElections: Atiku in early lead in Kaduna 

Presidential Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP Atiku Abubakar has taken an early lead in Kaduna State after results for five local government areas were announced.
So far, results for Giwa, Kaura, Kajuru, Soba, and Makarfi local government areas have been announced at the INEC collation centre in the state with the PDP candidate securing more votes than others.
Across the five LGAs, Abubakar got 84,864 votes, close to 30,000 more votes than those of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. The APC candidate secured 58,441 votes.
The candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi got 42,297, while that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 13,596 votes.
The results so far:
GIWA LGA:
APC 19,922
LP 565
NNPP 3,114
PDP 22,302
KAURA LGA:
APC 1847
LP 25,744
NNPP 320
PDP 7847
KAJURU LGA:
APC 3940
LP 14875
NNPP 1221
PDP 9253
SOBA LGA:
APC 18965
LP 354
NNPP 3722
PDP 23364
APC 13,767
LP 759
NNPP 5,219
PDP 22098
APC 58,441
LP 42297
NNPP 13,596
PDP 84,864