Nigerian youths gathered outside the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa on Friday to protest the brutality of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to scrap the unit.

This is coming after some people camped out on Thursday night at the Lagos State House of Assembly for the same reason.

Those at the venue on Friday morning took a knee and raised their fists in the air as they sang the National Anthem, while calling on the government to end SARS.

There have been protest by youths in different states since Monday.