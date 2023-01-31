Nigerian youngster joins League One side on loan

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on loan for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season for the under-21s so far and was named the Papa Johns Trophy Player of the Group Stage, having scored four goals in four games.

The forward was also part of our travelling squad to Dubai in December 2022, when he featured in our friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nathan all the best in his first loan spell. We look forward to seeing his continued development with Accrington Stanley,” Arsenal wrote on their website.

The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.