Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has withdrawn his $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Garba sued the tech boss after he (Dorsey) showed his support for the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

In his lawsuit, he asked the court to compel Dorsey to pay the Nigerian Government $1 billion as compensation for all the damages caused during the #EndSARS protest.

He alleged that the grand plan of Dorsey and others was to use the protest to topple the government of the day.

He also asked the court to compel the Nigerian Communications Commission to shut down Twitter and prevent it from operating within the Nigerian cyberspace.

Meanwhile, in a viral video, Garba has announced his plans to withdraw the case, stating that his case with Dorsey was an effort to prevent Nigeria from getting foreign interference.

He said: “My case with Jack was an effort to try to prevent Nigeria from getting these foreign interference, all those international actors that were coming in the name of human rights to cause havoc so that you internally can self-destruct to their profitability.

“Most of them profit from our instability and disunity.

“So what I did was to quickly hang a court case on his neck.

“Most of these publicly listed companies, especially the CEOs of those companies are only afraid of legal cases.

“Once you hang in a legal case on their head, they know that their chances of getting into trouble with their CEO position is threatened.

“That is why if you notice, as soon as that happened, he stopped tweeting about soliciting to continue for the nation to continue the protest.

“To the best of my knowledge, that is a very big win to stopping him from playing the script they played in Egypt, Syria and Libya.”