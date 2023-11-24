Nigerian welders need training, ISO certification to boost manpower–Minister

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said Nigerian welders need training and ISO certification in order to boost manpower for socioeconomic development.

Nnaji said this at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) on Thursday.

The agreement involved the academia, private sector and industry players, for vocational skills certification.

ISO certification entails that a management system, manufacturing process, service or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardisation and quality assurance.

The Minister said the Federal Government, via the Nigeria Welding Institute, would set up training hubs in the six geopolitical zones of the country to train welders and issue them with ISO certificates.

He regretted that the country was lacking in certified artisans and manpower.

Nnaji assured that with the ISO certification, Nigeria welders would be fortified to be gainfully and professionally employed within and outside the country.

“NACETEM has kick-started the magic by collaborating with the Federal University of Technology, Minna(FUTMinna), the private sector and industry players to develop skills that deal with technology,’’ he said.

The Minister said the MoU was a milestone that would facilitate the process of hiring Nigerians who were skillful and technologically inclined.

Earlier, Dr Olushola Odusanya, Director General of NACETEM, said though Nigerian universities issued degree certificates, the skills development and certification was part of the agency’s mandate.

He said the partnership with Federal University of Technology, Minna, Commit Technology and Nero Logistics would bolster post graduate studies, vocational training and ICT certification in Nigeria.

“NACETEM has designed a finishing school to train middle and high-level manpower in the realisation of our mandate in the job market,70 percent of employed individuals are professionally trained.

READ ALSO:

Google’s Hustle Academy awards N75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative as 5,300 graduate

Basketball: Rivers Hoopers scrape past City Chiefs with nervy win

Court stops PDP’s move to remove Anyanwu as National Secretary

“We are addressing the potential challenge of a shift from training physical manpower to other systems.’’

The NACETEM director general disclosed the commencement of novel programmes such as Master’s Programme in Nanotechnology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Technology Management.

“We had one before but it was not done within the ambit of the law, so we are correcting that,’’ he said.

Odusanya said that efforts were underway to set up a Master’s Degree in Digital Marketing as well as a new linguistic project–all of which would be domiciled in FUTMinna.

He also spoke on setting up a digital blood donor bank with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.

The director general said such a move would help identify who the blood donors were, and in cases where there were issues of need, the database would be readily available.