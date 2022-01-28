Nigerian US musician, Ada King urges colleagues to sing against drug abuse

A US based Nigerian musician, Ada King, has urged her fellow artistes to use their music to promote campaign against drug abuse and trafficking among the youths.

The 19-year-old Adaeze Esuma, aka Ada King, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during her unveiling in Abuja by Infinite Music and Entertainment.

“My advice is for them (the artistes) to understand that they are the representation of the youths; they are the number one influencers of the youths because many of the youths follow them.

“I believe they should really go back to the hometowns where they are in or different parts of Nigeria and research to see what is happening to most of the youths.

“Some of the artistes we know promote some of the habits that are bad and due to the promotion of those things, it influences the youths to take a step into doing those things that are bad because they (the youths) look up to them (artistes); they are their role model.

“So I advice artistes to really just think about the impact they can make on the youths and the generation of Nigerians,” she said.

On what inspired her into using her music to campaign against the menace, the artiste said she got the inspiration when her closed friend died of illicit drug use.

“I have always wanted to make a change.

“My parents are humanitarians and being under their wings, I have always seen everything they have done and how much they have impacted on people’s lives.

“So as an artiste, I want to use my platform to really make change considering the experience I had when my friend died of drug abuse, ” she said.

Ada King, who said it was disheartening to see on social media how the lives of some young people had been ruined as a result of drug abuse, said: “It spoke to my spirit that something has to be done.

“It doesn’t matter what platform you are, either as a teacher, journalist, entertainer, or myself as musician.

“And I see myself as an influencer of the youths and I want to use my platform to pass the message.”

She said one of her songs, titled “Wahala,” was to connect this to experiences and to teach the women to be confident and take up challenges.

The young singer added through the Ada King Drug-Free Nigeria Initiative (TAKDNI), she was ready to partner with the Federal Government individuals, groups, among others to raise awareness on the dangers lying ahead in the continuous use of such drugs as cannabis, tramadol, codeine, cocaine, among others.

The artiste, who hailed from Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, said she would also go into partnership on better treatment and rehabilitation measures for drug addicts in the country.

The President of Infinite Music and Entertainment Incorporated, California, US, Dr Kester Ezuma, said Ada King was fast claiming her spot as one of the golden rising voices from the continent in recent years.

Ezuma, who said the company was ready to contribute its own quota to the Nigerian music industry, said currently, the organisation is conducting talent scouting in Nigeria and Africa, besides developing new artistes.

Ada King is also a songwriter, dancer, actor, producer, an activist and a humanitarian. NAN