Nigerian troops rescue 10 farmers abducted by Zamfara terrorists

Nigerian Troops have rescued 10 people abducted by terrorists in Zamfara State.

The persons rescued by the Military, who are farmers, were kidnapped recently.

“They were working on their farms when a group of bandits attacked them and took 10 of them away,” a local source in Zamfara State told PRNigeria.

But it was learnt that the farmers regained their freedom while troops were carrying out a search and rescue operation.

A military officer involved in the operation told PRNigeria: “The bandits abandoned their captives at Tsafe Local Government Area when they noticed our troops approaching their hideouts.

“The abductees revealed that terrorists fled when they heard that troops were closing in on them.”

The victims have been united with their families after receiving treatment at the Tsafe General Hospital.

