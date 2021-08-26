Nigerian troops repel terrorists on looting spree in Yobe

Nigerian troops have repelled a terrorist incursion on a looting spree in Babbangida Community under Tarmuwa Local Government of Yobe State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had invaded the community on Wednesday evening.

They ransacked some provision stores and looted food items and medicines before fleeing in the advance of the troops.

It could not be confirmed if the terrorists were ISWAP fighters or Boko Haram members.

A military intelligence officer said the terrorists abandoned some of their loots and weapons on sighting the advance of the troops.

The Officer said: “We have recovered their truck and abandoned weapons, including some of the looted items.

“They deliberately mined their escape routes with IEDs to deny the troops of hot pursuit.”