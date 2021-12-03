Nigerian troops lose seven, kill 24 ISWAP terrorists at Military Base

Nigerian military troops in the North East have eliminated no fewer than 24 terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province extremist sect.

The terrorists, PRNigeria gathered, met their waterloo after attempting to attack a military base in Rann on Friday.

Rann is a town ravaged by insurgency in Borno State.

Two military officers and five soldiers were among the casualties of the crossfire that ensured between the ISWAP fighters and troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the armed terrorists stormed the town in several gun trucks and engaged the military in a gun battle.

The source said: “The terrorists could not subdue the gallant troops during the crossfire.

“At the last count this morning, we recovered 24 of their dead bodies killed in the gun battle, while the rest fled with injuries.

“We also recovered huge sophisticated weapons apart from their gun trucks that were completely destroyed by airstrikes.”

