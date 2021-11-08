Nigerian troops kill five ISWAP terrorists in failed attempt to hijack Military consignment

Nigerian troops have foiled attempts by the Islamic State of West Africa Province to attack a military convoy and seize a consignment meant for the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

The troops also killed terrorists in another attempt to abduct travellers along Damaturu-Maiduguri Expressway in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the intelligence services had alerted troops on the plan by terrorists to stage the attack after intercepting their communication.

A top military source confirmed that the convoy was heavily protected and reached its destination safely.

The source said: “The armed terrorists had stormed Tamsukawu community in Kaga Local Government with the intention to attack a military convoy on a special mission/movement.

“Unfortunately for them, a signal was received on the movement of terrorists from various directions for the attack.

“The troops’ movement was well fortified with adequate security and air cover from the Air Task Force.

“The movement was very successful even though with some confrontation, which we tackled.

“Meanwhile, the troops were also mobilised to deal with another remnant of ISWAP fighters who attempted to attack and abduct travellers at Tamsukawu community.”

The source, who pleaded anonymity, confided in PRNigeria’s correspondent that in the process of repelling the attack, one of the armoured military tanks fell into a ditch and caught fire from mechanical faults.

He said: “The troops and the terrorists engaged in a heavy gun battle before they were subdued, killing five of them after the arrival of the Air Task Force and Rapid Response Squad Team from a Super Camp at Ngamdu.”

