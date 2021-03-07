A successfully coordinated ground and aerial attacks by the Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of Boko ISIS-affiliated Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters in four camps in Abadam, Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the airstrikes were conducted on four major ISWAP hideouts on March 6, 2020.

This were at Madayi, Arge and Arijallamari in Abadam Local Government Area.

A military source disclosed that several weapons and gun trucks were destroyed during the operation.

The source said: “The locations attacked by our troops were used by the terrorists in coordinating attacks on Marte, Dikwa and Geidam local government areas in Borno and Yobe States.

“A ground assessment revealed that a number of ISWAP unit commanders and high-value fighters were also eliminated during the air raid.

“Operation Lafiya Dole’s Air Task Force, 199 and 198 Special Forces Battalion as well as the Artillery Fire Units of Sectors 3, Multi-National Joint Task Force were also actively involved in the success of the operation.”

. PRNigeria.