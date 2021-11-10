Nigerian troops eliminate four ISWAP Terrorists in Mafa

Nigerian troops have killed four ISWAP terrorists at Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday evening.

PRNigeria gathered that the ISWAP Terrorists sneaked into Ngwom community in six gun trucks on Tuesday evening.

They did so through a cattle crossing point within Mafa axis at about 6:50pm.

While the mission of the insurgents was not clear, there is a military formation in that axis.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the troops from the 195 Battalion Operation Hadin Kai in Jere were mobilised after receiving an alert on the movement of terrorists in the town.

The source said: “The troops from a Taskforce Battalion in Jere engaged the terrorists in the gun battle and eliminated some of them.

“As of now, we have counted four corpses of the invaders as we are still pursuing them and following the track of blood in the bush.

“After our clearance operation on their escape routes, by tomorrow morning detailed updates can be provided.”

PRNigeria.