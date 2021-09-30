Nigerian troops eliminate 85 terrorists as 2,783 surrendered in one month – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated 85 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in one month.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving an update on the military operations across the country between Sept. 2 and Sept. 30, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko also disclosed that a total of 2,783 terrorists and their family members surrendered to the troops as a result of the intensity of fire from artillery and air bombardment during the period as part of ongoing mass surrender by the Boko Haram members in Borno.

He added that a total of 43 terrorists, including their collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested in the course of the various operations.

According to him, the operations led to the recovery of 121 assorted weapons including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally made pistols, smooth body grenades and RPG-7 bombs.

He added that the troops also impounded 12,250 bags of fertilizers, to be used for making IEDs, and 178 rustled livestock among several other items.

Onyeuko stated that troops had sustained the operational tempo in land and air offensives against terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East theatre with several encounters with terrorists at different locations.

According to him, dozens of ISWAP/BHT terrorists and their collaborators were neutralized in coordinated air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sept. 26.

“This feat was achieved at Daban Masara, north of Lake Chad in Kukawa LGA of Borno State, from where the criminal elements launch attacks on own troops’ locations and innocent civilians in the area.

“Cumulatively, a total of 85 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized and 43 terrorists, including their collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested in the course of the various operations.

“Also, a total of 121 assorted weapons, including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally-made pistols and smooth body grenades, RPG-7 bombs as well as 12,250 bags of fertilizers and 178 rustled livestock among several other items were recovered.

“Furthermore, a total of 2,783 terrorists and their families surrendered within the period under review,” he said.