Troops of Special Forces Brigade in Borno State have eliminated 33 Boko Haram fighters at Chikingudu, a community in Marte Local Government Area.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists were killed after troops clearing Missene, Hausari and Chikungudu communities in Marte engaged them in a gun battle on Tuesday.

The troops, however, lost two Soldiers during the battle with the terrorists.

It was learnt that seven soldiers also sustained injuries, while fighting the insurgents.

At least 25 AK-47 rifles, three anti-aircraft guns, three general-purpose machine guns, two Automatic Grenade Launchers and two gun trucks among other ammunition were recovered by troops.