Nigerian to face Tanzanian in WBF featherweight title fight

Riliwan Oladosu, the unbeaten World Boxing Federation Inter-continental Super-featherweight champion, will face Tanzanian Nabir Ramadhina in a 10-round featherweight clash on February 23 in Dar-es-Salaam.

Oladosu, popularly known as Real One, is well known as a pound-for-pound boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night.

The GOtv Boxing Night is sponsored by Multichoice Nigeria.

Oladosu has a record of 18 fights, chalking up 18 wins, which were mostly from Technical Knock Outs.

Rafiu Ladipo, President, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday that Oladosu has the capability to excel.

Ladipo said: “Over the years, boxing has grown tremendously in Nigeria and I am proud of the opportunity Oladosu has to put the country’s name on the global boxing map.

“It is a great development and I am excited about the opportunity presented to Oladosu.

“I have no doubt that he will come out successful in the fight.”

NAN reports that the fight will hold at the Super Dome Arena in the Tanzanian capital city.