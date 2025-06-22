Nigerian students emerge winners in UK-Nigeria debate competition

Students of St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Anambra, have emerged overall winners at the inaugural virtual UK-Nigeria Debate Championship.

Representing Nigeria were: Britarch Schools, Sure Start School, Abuja; St. Augustine’s College, Jos; and St. John Vianney Science College, Anambra.

The UK representatives were Central Foundation Girls’ School, Maghull High School and Shireland High School.

The debate competition which took place on Thursday was jointly organised by Bring-It-On Africa and Debate Mate UK.

The competition was designed to foster cross-cultural dialogue and sharpen the critical thinking, oratory, and reasoning skills of students from both countries.

The wife of the Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Awka, commended the students for showcasing the Anambra brand on the global stage.

Soludo, founder of the Healthy Living Initiative, noted that their achievement was a testament that education remains the bedrock of Anambra’s human capital excellence.

“Our home is the moulding ground for exceptional talents and record setters who are tapping greatly from the abundant opportunities that the present administration is offering.

“Our great students have shown, once again that education lives in the core of Anambra’s most cherished dream.

“It is a philosophy that the present administration clearly understands and is constantly investing in to achieve the kind of result that we’re just celebrating,” she said.

Soludo also congratulated the staff and management of St. John Vianney Science College for taking the students’ career development seriously.

“Thank you for exposing our students to life-changing academic and personal engagements that will help them to prosper in their chosen fields in the future,”she said.

Chibueze Jennifer, Catherine Obiokafor, Benjamin Eneoli, and Valentine Onwuegbusi represented Anambra in the competition, accompanied by their guide, Mr John Onuigbo.

