Nigerian students connect with NASA astronaut in space, pose questions

Some Nigerian students in the FCT on Saturday connected with Dr Zena Cardman, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut on board the International Space Station.

The connection, being the first time in Africa, was set up by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Abuja on Saturday.

The contact was made via the ham Radio of the Amateur Radio of the International Space Station (ARISS) from its ground station in South Africa.

The event was aimed at helping the students understand the dynamics of life in space and how scientific research was carried out in space.

The event also underscored the global recognition of Nigeria’s efforts and achievements in the space sector, the country’s commitment to the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Dr. Matthew Adepoju, Director-General, NASRDA, said the event had the potential to inspire a new generation of Nigerian scientists, engineers and innovators.

“We are now at the fourth industrial revolution, powered by AI and robotics and the space agency is a research institution with massive international presence and collaboration.

“We had the opportunity to bring our secondary school children to interface with the astronaut in the outer space at International Space Station and the excitement is close to none,” Adepoju said.

Describing the event as a landmark event, Adepoju said the agency initiated it to enable the students to develop their interest in space science and technology.

“We brought a programme like this to boost the confidence of the students, boosts their ego and that will also take them closer to their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Adepoju urged schools to continually engage NASRDA in their science-related programmes, assuring that the agency would always support educational initiatives that promote science and technology in Nigeria.

Sharon Imoke, a student of New Hope International School, who asked a question on how microgravity and satellite radiation affects genetic makeup of agricultural products said she was excited.

Imoke said she was considering changing her earlier career choice of studying Medicine to Agricultural Science.

Some other questions raised by the students included how astronauts access water in space and recycle it; how astronauts connect with their families from space, experiences in space, among others.

Twenty schools participated in the programme which included Astute Montessori School, Kuje, Hillside School, Islamic Leadership Academy, New Hope International School, Junior Secondary School Area 11, among others.

Certifications of participation were also presented to the schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cardman, aboard a low orbit Earth Observation satellite spent ten minutes to respond to 20 questions from the students.

Currently, Cardman is serving as commander for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission, which launched on August 1, 2025 to the ISS.

