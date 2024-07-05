Nigerian students bag outstanding Cambridge awards

In a commendable feat, six students from three secondary schools in Nigeria have received Top in the World Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards for the June and November 2023 Cambridge examination series.

The country director of Nigeria’s British Council, Lucy Pearson, announced this on Thursday night at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the British Council, in collaboration with Cambridge International Examinations, recognises outstanding achievements of students from various British Council partner schools across Nigeria.

Pearson said that the awards went to learners who achieved the highest marks globally in English as a second language (speaking endorsement).

The country director said that two Nigerian students made the achievement in the June 2023 Cambridge Examination series, while four emerged from the November 2023 series.

She said that six Nigerian students were from Brookstone School, James Hope College, Lagos, and The Ambassadors Group of Schools.

Also Read:

The country director said that Oluwademilade David and Omaghomi Sharon from Brookstone School emerged as winners in the June 2023 series.

She added that Obodoechi Chiedozie, Favour Chinecherem, and Fehintoluwa Erinayo were from James Hope College, Lagos, while Bamidele Sharon was from Ambassadors Group of Schools.

Pearson also said that 95 students from 37 British Council partner schools generally achieved the remarkable feat of obtaining the highest marks in British Council partner schools in Nigeria.

She said, “These are in subjects such as sociology, ICT, and business studies.

“This award is granted to students who have obtained the highest marks in the world in a single subject.

“Additionally, 71 students received the Top in Nigeria awards for achieving the highest standard mark in the country for individual subjects.

“Further accolades included 48 High Achievement’ Awards and eight Best Across Awards, recognising students with the highest cumulative standard marks across multiple subjects.

“We use strict criteria to calculate Cambridge Awards. These criteria ensure that the achievements we recognise are consistent across the world in all subjects and at all qualification levels,” the official said.

Pearson said that the globally recognised qualifications helped students attend the best universities, find amazing career opportunities, and set themselves up for a more rewarding life.

The country director said that the council was honoured to work with its partner schools in delivering United Kingdom assessments and qualifications in Nigeria.

Mr Juan Visser, the Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa International Education, Cambridge University, congratulated the learners from Nigeria for their academic achievements in the June and November 2023 examination series.

Visser said every element of Cambridge education—the curriculum, teaching and learning, resources, and assessment—was carefully designed to help learners develop their potential.

“The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recognise exceptional performances around the world in Cambridge examinations.

“The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of their teachers and parents.

“With the qualifications that they have gained, Cambridge learners are well prepared to take on exciting opportunities that lie ahead and achieve their dreams.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Oluwademilade David said they were excited to be recognised. He advised Nigerian students to put in their best in their studies. (NAN)

Post Views: 1