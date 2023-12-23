Nigerian student jailed for threatening to bomb UK varsity

A Nigerian student at Dundee University, Scotland, Somtochukwu Okwuoha, has been sentenced to 40 months behind bars over threats to bomb the institution.

The Perth Sheriff court ruled that the international energy studies student should be deported after serving his jail term.

In November, the court found the 26-year-old master’s student guilty of seven charges, including making terrorist threats against the university. He was remanded in custody.

Okwuoha claimed he had enlisted ISIS, a terrorist organisation, to help bomb the university. He also told the university staff that he planned to target the city in a chemical attack.

Sheriff William Wood said Okwuoha’s “presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good, and I make a recommendation for your deportation in due course”.

Wood said: “You came to the UK in 2021 to attend a master’s degree at Dundee University. You formed a friendship with Fatmata Barrie and thought the relationship could be taken further.

“When she rebuffed your advances, you began a malicious campaign against her.

“You sent threats and tried to manipulate her emotions.

“You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course.

“You alleged she was a potential terrorist in the UK and, as a Muslim, was able to engage with terrorist agencies that would visit mass murder and other terrorist offences within the UK.

“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff.

“You threatened mass murder, and terrorism, and said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons.

“You said you would commit acts of terror in the UK, and particularly at Dundee University.

“One member of staff was so fearful he refused to return to work.

“You were released on bail with conditions not to commit further offences.

“Despite being barred from campus you repeatedly entered it without reasonable excuse.

“Over a period of nine months you made these threats and embarked on what can only be described as a campaign to discredit, and to incite terror in those to whom you sent threats.”