Nigerian student in Saint Lucia: It’s inspiring meeting Tinubu, PM Pierre

Bob Chikwem Amadi, a Nigerian medical student at the American International University in Saint Lucia, described his encounter with President Bola Tinubu and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre as inspiring.

Amadi, who is preparing for the clinical phase of his medical training, had a memorable encounter with the Nigerian leader and Prime Minister Pierre.

This was on the second day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the Caribbean nation.

Amadi works part-time as a talent and brand manager with a local catering and entertainment firm and was among the staff invited to provide services during President Tinubu’s courtesy visit to the Prime Minister’s official residence.

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s staff informed him that one of the service team members was a Nigerian student.

At the beginning of his talks with President Tinubu, Prime Minister Pierre introduced Amadi, a native of Rivers State, to the Nigerian leader.

President Tinubu paused briefly to ask the young man his name, background, and how he was doing, and wished him well in his studies and endeavours in Saint Lucia.

The medical student was later invited for a group photograph with both leaders.

He said: “This is an inspiring moment for me.

“Saint Lucia is an amazing island.

“I will describe it as a wonderful place.

“They are a very contented society and things are relatively calm.”

Reflecting on the ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, Amadi said: “We have always hoped that there are many opportunities between Saint Lucia and Nigeria.

“We share similar food crops and culture, and the connection is deep.”

Amadi has lived in Saint Lucia for 10 years.

He has completed his four-year basic programme in medicine and is now preparing for the next phase of his education.

