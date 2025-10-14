Nigerian Soldier kills wife, commits suicide

The Nigerian Army says a soldier, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, who allegedly killed his wife, also committed suicide.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, Kwara State, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, confirmed this.

In a statement he issued on Monday, Nwankwo said the incident occurred on October 11, 2025 at the Corporals and Below Quarters at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, leaving residents in shock over the tragic development.

He said preliminary findings showed the soldier, who was on duty, had sought permission from his superior before the lifeless bodies were discovered.

The army spokesman said the remains had been preserved as investigation continues to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, has assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and findings made public.

Barkins said the Nigerian Army regretted the incident and commiserated with the families of the deceased, assuring that necessary measures would be taken to prevent future occurrences.