A General Court Martial sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a soldier to 55 years imprisonment over culpable homicide, burglary and theft.

The Soldier, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Babangida, was alleged to have killed Bello Abdullahi Aliyu and also robbed him of his car at Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State in 2014.

Aliyu was a staff of the World Health Organisation in Zamfara State.

Corporal Babangida was also accused of stealing a mobile phone and N600,000 from various persons on separate occasions.

The President of the GMC, Major General Priye Fakrogha, while reading the judgement after listening to the prosecuting and defence counsel, said the accused soldier will serve a term of 40 years in jail for homicide.

Fakrogha further said Babangida will serve a prison term of five years concurrently for pleading guilty to the second, third and fourth charges.

PRNigeria gathered that the GCM’s verdict is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Army Council Authority.