Nigerian filmmaker, Akinola Davies Jr, has unveiled his short film: “Lizard,” at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival.

NAN reports that "Lizard" is the only Nigerian film showcasing at the ongoing 2021 edition of the Sundance film festival.

The filmmaker Davies Jr, who said he was grateful for this great achievement, took to his Instagram page to announce it to film lovers and fans.

He wrote: “A ton of gratitude after a period of internally SCREAMING! Upon learning that we’ll be in competition, from over 9,000+ submissions.

“I am thrilled for all the cast and crew to announce that our World premier of🦎 LIZARD 🦎 is @sundanceorg 2021 Sundance Film Festival .

“#sundance is doing things differently this year with online screenings via festival.sundance.org and satellite screens across the pond.

” So you can access it on your screens or in your community! JAN 28 – FEB 3 Tix in sale JAN 7.”

The short film, which had its world premiere at the festival, is Nigeria’s only submission this year.

Lizard’ tells the story of an eight-year-old girl, who gets ejected from Sunday school service for her unusual ability to sense danger.

The film, which was set in Lagos in the 90s, starred child actor, Pamilerin Ayodeji, alongside Osayi Uzamere, Charles Etubiebi and Rita Edward.

The short film is co-written by Akinola Davies and Wale Davies (The Davies Brothers).

Wale Davies is interestingly one of the members of rap duo, Show Dem Camp, and also doubled as co-producer alongside Rachel Dargavel.

NAN also reports that the Sundance Film Festival, which started on January 29, would end on February 3.

