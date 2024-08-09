Nigerian Senator reported dead in Switzerland speaks

Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has dismissed reports claiming that he died in Switzerland.

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District spoke in a statement he signed and issued on Friday in Abuja.

Nwoko said that the reports were entirely false and malicious.

He said: “In recent weeks, I have also been subjected to unwarranted insults and accusations regarding the purchase of a car for a little content creator.

“These claims are baseless and misleading.

“Whether this is a misguided joke or a deliberate act of malice, it has gone too far and will not be tolerated.

“I am taking immediate legal action against those spreading these falsehoods.

“Arrests will be made, and anyone involved should be prepared to face the consequences.

“This is not a matter of influence; it is about holding those responsible accountable for their harmful actions.

“I will not tolerate any attempts to malign my character or to downplay the seriousness of this situation.

“If you are involved in these activities, expect to face legal repercussions without delay.”

