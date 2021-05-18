A Nigerian robotics Engineer, Dr. Olusola Ayoola, has developed Carbon Emission Tracker (CET) Drone for aerial surveillance in detecting hideouts of criminals within caves and forest areas.

Dr. Ayoola is the founder of Robotic and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), an indigenous AI firm based in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In an interview with TechDigest.ng, Ayoola revealed that criminal elements hiding in caves and forest areas cannot escape the innovative capability of drone surveillance offered by the Carbon Emission Tracker Drone (CETD).

He explained that the CETD also utilizes the geo-spatial intelligence technology capable of scanning entire expanse of forests, game reserves and other uninhabited spaces thereby making it difficult for criminals to escape detection.

“We discovered the Carbon Emission Detection Based Aerial Surveillance which allows for a drone to sniff out hideouts through the carbon their activities emit. As long as human life exists in a forested location, there must be carbon emission, be it under a cave, under a canopy or inside a bunker.

“This novel solution comes with a barrage of many other possibilities and insight into how we can bring back security to our dear Nation and other nations in Africa. We cannot overemphasize the role of geospatial intelligence. So, wherever government cannot be physically present, government’s intelligence must always be.

“With this new technology, we can quickly scan the entirety of our forests and games reserves to generate a real map of which spots of these hitherto assumed uninhabited forests have suddenly spiked up in human activities.

“If this is an indication of a criminal enclave rapidly developing across the country, then it helps us nip the growth in the bud before it becomes another combative force’’, he said.

Ayoola appealed for assistance from the federal government to enable RAIN expand its research and development initiatives and develop other transformative digital innovations so as to uplift Nigeria’s technological capabilities.

He added that his firm is home to talented young innovators who are dedicated to searching for digital technology-powered solutions to diverse economic and social problems.

“I will need the federal government to weigh in on the capability of RAIN, I mean Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria. We need to expand physically, financially and technically. We do not have all the resources which our counterparts in the USA and China have.

“If the government decide to fund RAIN directly, Nigeria can overtake many countries in these areas. Sometimes all you need is willing followership, for good leaders to thrive. At RAIN we have the best crop of youths who have dedicated themselves and their talents to finding solutions to National problems’’, Ayoola added.

Other digital technology inventions by Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) include solutions for management of the energy sector, a modular road traffic light system, an artificial vision for the blind, personal security wireless perimeter fencing for private homes and for saving soldiers from ambush.

A first-class graduate of Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Ibadan, and obtained in a Distinction in Maters Degree and doctorate degree in Robotics for Extreme Environments in the University of Manchester UK. He had worked with a Robotics Firm to address some of the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning challenges before returning to Nigeria.

The link to the full interview: We Developed CET Drone to Detect Kidnappers, Terrorists’ Hide-Outs- Nigerian Robotic Engineer – Tech Digest News