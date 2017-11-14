The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Pic. 33. One of the 164 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya thanking God after the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday (25/5/17). 25/5/2017/ Solo Omos/HB/BJO/NAN
News

Nigerian returnees from Libya swell as 258 more arrive

By The Eagle Online

Eight days after 149 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, another batch of 258 on Tuesday came back home from the North African country where they had been stranded enroute Europe.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returnees were brought back aboard a Libyan Airlines aircraft with Registration Number 5A-LAU.
The Airbus 330-200 aircraft touched down at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8.45pm.
The returnees, who were assisted back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration, comprised of 238 female adults, seven teenage girls and one infant, while the male were seven adults, two teenage boys and three baby boys.
They were received by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, represented by the South West Zonal coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu.
Also, officials of the Edo State Government, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Police were available to receive the returnees.
NAN reports that 149 Nigerians had on November 6 returned from Libya bringing the total of returnees who arrived the country within the last five weeks to 975.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online