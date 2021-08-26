Nigerian Red Cross Society names Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, others as patrons

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has appointed Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, the founder of the Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation; Mr. Samson Apeh and Mrs. Mojisola Ishola-Bamidele as patrons for its Eti-Osa, Lagos division.

At the investiture and fundraising held on Saturday, 14th August 2021, at the Red Cross headquarters in Lagos, the three patrons were honoured and inducted as members of the society to support in the humanitarian works.

In their acceptance speech, the patrons commended the branch and all members of the National Society for rendering selfless service and exhibition of good conduct in the society.

The new patrons further described the NRCS as one of the notable voluntary organisations that have made positive contributions to peace and progress, and have also been actively involved in humanitarian services.

They further pledged to continue to identify with the organisation as it strives to attain its goals.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society is a humanitarian voluntary organization with a mission to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people.

Its activities include first aid training and services, emergency preparedness, response and disaster risk reduction.

With presence in every state of the federation and in every local government area, its members are largely the youths and young adults who have the interest of serving humanity, regardless of tribe, religion or culture.

The society depends solely on donations by spirited individuals, organization and support from its international partners.