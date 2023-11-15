Nigerian rapper Oladips is dead + His video tribute to Mohbad

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, is dead.

The Management of the Rapper announced his death on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

The statement said: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka 0LADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm.

“We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time.

“May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen).”

The death of Oladips’ comes about two months after that of Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad and Iola.

Oladips had before his death said Mohbad’s death should not be in vain.