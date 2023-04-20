Nigerian Prophet, Primate Ayodele reveals powers behind Sudan crisis, warns South Sudan

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the United States of America and China are the powers behind the current crisis in Sudan.

More than 270 people have been killed in Sudan after days of violence between the army and a powerful paramilitary force, raising fears of a wider conflict that could destabilize the region.

The prophet in a statement signed by his media aide made it known that the crisis is beyond what people are seeing. He stated that the crisis will still escalate into something else except democracy takes place in the country.

The prophet explained that the world powers won’t stop in Sudan, revealing that they plan to invade South Sudan in order to create instability. He however warned the countries to desist from the evil activities because it will boomerang.

“The crisis in Sudan is more than what we are seeing. It is not just internal; it is an imported war created by countries like United States of America and China for their selfish interests.’’

“They won’t stop in Sudan, they are planning the same thing in South Sudan and it will be deadly. The president should immediately work against a replica of the current situation in South Sudan.

“I am warning these world powers to desist from this evil act on the African continent. African leaders should not accommodate these foreign countries because they will make the continent their battlegrounds.

“However, peace will return to Sudan shortly, they should start the transitional process immediately to allow democracy in the country.”