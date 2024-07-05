Nigerian prankster arrested for alleged rape, others crimes

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested Nigerian prankster, Ubani Zion Chibuike, popularly known as ZFancy, for heinous crimes, including rape.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday.

According to Adejobi, the National Cybercrime Centre of the Nigeria Police Force arrested ZFancy.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force, through the NPF National Cybercrime Centre, has arrested a Nigerian ‘prankster’, one Mr. Ubani Zion Chibuike (AKA ZFancy), at an apartment in Wuye, Abuja. This arrest follows the circulation of accusatory videos on social media, in which ZFancy was alleged to have committed heinous crimes, including rape. These videos caused significant apprehension among social media users.

“Furthermore, ZFancy came out and claimed the videos were scripted and part of his attempt to regain the spotlight after a break. Regardless, such actions have serious implications and cannot be taken lightly. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals are held accountable for actions that incite fear or disturb public peace.

Also Read:

“The Police therefore warns pranksters and content creators to be law-abiding and be conscious of pranks and contents that could pose threats to the public and jeopardise the general security of our country. We urge the public to remain calm as we proceed with the necessary legal actions in this case.”

Post Views: 22