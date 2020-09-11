Popular Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc, has reportedly been arrested by Policemen attached to Ataoja Station in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly using a bead for Ifa worshippers to shoot a porn movie.

A worker of the porn star took to Kingtblakhoc’s Snapchat account to disclose the information.

According to the worker, a herbalist, identified as Elebubon, is behind the arrest of the porn star.

The post reads: “Lawyer needed Kingtblak my boss in a cell at ATAOJA Station Osogbo for having used white beads and making a porn with Opele and beads on….

“He is being detained illegally by Police DPO paid by an infamous herbalist man called Elebubon in Osogbo.”

Recall that the porn star uploads erotic photos of himself and women on his Instagram page.