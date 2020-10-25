Senator Florence Ita-Giwa says the youths should forgive her and other politicians because they have wronged them.

The senator said this while appealing to Nigerians, particularly residents of Cross Rivers State, in the light of the current unrest and looting of items across the country.

On Saturday, some youths in Cross Rivers State destroyed the houses of former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, and Senator Bassey Gershom.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user, @__gershom, who earlier tweeted that his mother’s office was being vandalised by hoodlums even after alerting the police.

In the video, Ita-Giwa was seen kneeling down and begging the residents of the state in her native dialect to stop the destruction and looting of properties.

She said: “I know we have wronged you.

“The generation of today has suffered.

“The big people have wronged you.

“Nigerian politics has failed you.

“But please forgive us.

“Forgive the big people.

“Forgive the politicians.”