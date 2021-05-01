A video of a Nigerian Police Officer seeking a bribe from a man driving without a tint permit has been trending on social media for hours.Nigerian Police Officer

The video shows the Police Officer telling the man to bring cash as he doesn’t take money transfer.

When the erring driver consistently pleaded with the officer that he doesn’t have cash with him, the police officer, however, said: “Na please I wan chop?”

He said: “You don’t have a tinted permit and you are telling me ejo (please)

“If everyone keeps begging, how will I eat?

“Give me cash, I don’t want transfer.”