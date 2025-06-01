Nigerian pilgrims laud support of Plateau, Imo governors

Nigerian pilgrims from Plateau and Imo States who are currently performing the 2025 Hajj have commended their governors: Caleb Mutfwang and Senator Hope Uzodimma, for supporting them in spite of differences in religion.

The pilgrims gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Alhaji Daiyabu Daudu, Executive Secretary, Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said Governor Mutfwang, a non-Muslim, sponsored 525 Muslims for pilgrimage last year and this year.

Daudu said: “Our governor, despite being a non-Muslim, has been very helpful to our people.

“Last year, he gave us a slot of seats from the government, about 525.

“Also, this year, he did the same, giving us 525 as well.

“Also, for the first time since the creation of Plateau, the state Muslim Pilgrims Board stayed in a temporary site.

“But on his coming on board, he gave us a permanent office.

“Right now, renovations are ongoing, and when we come back from Hajj, he will commission the place, and we will enter.

“The place is fantastic.

“We thank our governor for all his support.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Auwal Suleiman, Seriki Hausawa and Amir Hajj of Imo State, described Uzodimma as non-discriminatory governor.

According to Suleiman, Uzodimma is a governor for all.

He said: “He is a true governor who believes in Nigeria.

“He is a governor who does not segregate based on ethnicity or religion.

“He is a governor who believes that a Nigerian can live anywhere in Nigeria and benefit from everything that the indigenes also benefit from.”

Suleiman said that Hajj sponsorship was part of the governor’s promises to the Muslims of Imo State and he had fulfilled it.

He added: “He has been giving us slots or sponsoring Muslims coming to Saudi Arabia.

“He started in 2023.

“And not only the Muslims.

“Our governor has been sponsoring Christians to go to Jerusalem and worship.”

Suleiman said that Uzodinma was also someone who believed in prayers.

“He believes that in Nigeria, in this current situation, what we need and what the country needs is prayer ” he said.

