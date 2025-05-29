Nigerian pilgrim returns missing $5,000 to owner in Makkah

A Nigerian pilgrim, identified as Hajiya Zainab from Plateau State, has returned $5,000 (about ₦8.2 million) she found at Masjidul Haram in Makkah to its rightful owner, a Russian pilgrim.

Hajiya Zainab reportedly found the money shortly after completing her prayers at Masjidul Haram.

Rather than keep the money for herself, she promptly reported it to authorities.

The Plateau State Pilgrims Board, led by Daiyabu Dauda, and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), praised her honesty and integrity.

“She demonstrated exceptional integrity and honesty by returning $5,000 she found in Masjidul Haram to its rightful owner. That’s a remarkable act of kindness,” Dauda said in a statement.

NAHCON also expressed pride in Zainab’s conduct, noting that her action exemplifies the values that Nigerian pilgrims are expected to uphold.

Meanwhile, NAHCON says it is in talks with Saudi authorities to reopen visa processing for intending pilgrims.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, by NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information, Fatima Usara.

Usara said the commission said it remains hopeful.

“There is optimism for a positive outcome, and when that is realised, the commission will immediately transport the registered pilgrims for the Hajj in another special arrangement,” Usara said.

She added that some staff have been placed on standby in case the visa window is reopened.

