Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso rearrested in South Africa

A Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, has been rearrested weeks after he was acquitted of multiple rape charges.

South African police authorities and the Home Affairs Department confirmed that the televangelist was arrested early on Saturday morning in East London.

The 66-year-old pastor at the Jesus Dominion International church based in South Africa was arrested in 2017 on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Several young women, some of whom were still in school at the time, testified that they were handpicked by Omotoso, who would pray for forgiveness after each encounter with them.

However, Omotoso was released last month, nine years after he was jailed to be tried on charges of raping and sexually assaulting several young women from his church.

Also Read

Omotoso was acquitted last month on all 32 charges of rape, trafficking and sexual assault against him.

Confirming the development, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said Omotosho’s rearrest was based on immigration matters, adding that he will appear in court on Monday.

He said, “Well, I know it’s Omotoso. He was arrested this morning around 5 o’clock in East London as he was finishing the church,” said

“Inspectorate immigration of the Department of Home Affairs, together with the South African Police Service and TRT [Tactical Response Team], did effect the arrest.

“The arrest is based on immigration matters. He will appear in court somewhere around Monday, and everybody will know exactly what charges he’s facing. But it’s immigration-related matters.”

Post Views: 9