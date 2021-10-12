Nigerian Para powerlifter, Kehinde gets 30 month ban

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned former Paralympic champion Para powerlifter, Paul Kehinde for 30 months for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Kehinde, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the Men’s up to 65kg, returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for prohibited substances in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on March 9, 2020.

The substances were hydrochlorothiazide and its metabolite and amiloride, were included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2020 Prohibited List under the class S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents. This is the athlete’s second ADRV.

Following the violation, Kehinde will be ineligible for competition for 30 months from March 9, 2020 to September 8, 2022.

The results obtained by the Athlete from the date the sample was collected would also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

The Anti-Doping Director at the IPC, James Sclater said: “This case may have been avoided if the athlete had followed the rules for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) and verified that his prescribed medication was prohibited.

“The IPC would like to strongly remind all athletes who require the use of a prohibited substance or method, for a diagnosed medical condition, to apply for a TUE in accordance with the WADA ISTUE requirements.”

Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample.

An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.