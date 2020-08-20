A Nigerian, Ojochide Obidi, has been trending on social media for a party she tagged: “Obidi’s birthday bash,” which consists of various activities such as Orgy, swimming and pool games.

A Orgy is a wild party characterised by excessive drinking and indiscriminate sexual activity.

To attend Obidi’s orgy birthday bash, there are conditions to meet.

The attendees are required to have their HIV test result endorsed by a doctor, condoms, wine, face mask and a COVID-19 assessment result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The attendees of the party are also expected to make payment using Paystack.

However, Paystack took offence to the orgy invite and denied Obidi the use of their platform for her party.

Stating that in section 2 of Paystack’s acceptable use policy, the platform may not be used in connection with any product, service, transaction or activity that relates to the sale and purchase of certain sexually oriented materials or services.

Meanwhile, the party host responded to Paystack, stating that part of the things she needed the money for was to purchase her flight ticket as she has been offered admission to be a part of the Master’s programme in Bioengineering at the University of TARTU.

She wrote: “Woke trending, Paystack will wake up trending. An Orgy party is not selling my body parts or involving in transactional sex-but Nigeria talk too much to really not participate in the art. Just rape and vibez. Part of the things I need the money for is to do my flight.”

