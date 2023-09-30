Nigerian Navy arrest eight stowaways within Lagos anchorage

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team during its routine patrol of the maritime environment arrested stowaways onboard CHARMINAR PANAMA on September 28, 2023 at approximately 2am.

Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos, Sub Lieutenant HA Collins, confirmed this.

Collins said the arrest was based on actionable intelligence.

He said following the intelligence, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team apprehended and secured eight stowaways attempting to exit the country through a vessel: CHARMINAR PANAMA, within the Lagos anchorage.

The stowaways have been identified as: John Festus, 30; Kingsley James, 34; Egborjede Christopher, 43; Lucky Iweru, 46; Frank Uche, 33; Omosheri Wilson, 33; Lisa Segun, 37; and Abu Majid, 25.

The stowaways were apprehended inside the vessel’s rudder compartment.

Also Read:

Collins said in the course of the operation, various items were seized, including mobile phones, provisions and miscellaneous items.

He added: “NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders.

“Currently, the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the appropriate authorities, where they await further necessary actions.”